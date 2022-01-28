January 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

News podcast: Cyprus drops down the corruption rankings

By Rosie Charalambous073
corrupt

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • Cyprus drops down the corruption rankings
  • A new law aims to protect whistleblowers, but will it work?
  • The cold snap will continue for the next few days but milder conditions are expected in February

