January 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos man in serious condition after gas leak sparks kitchen fire

By Staff Reporter0205
Photo: CNA

A 56-year-old man in Paphos suffered second and third degree burns all over his body on Saturday night after a leaky gas cylinder sparked a fire while he was cooking in his apartment.

According to police, around 7pm, they got a call about a fire in an apartment.
Firefighters and police went to the scene and found the injured man and established what had happened.

The 56-year-old was taken by ambulance to Paphos hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred Sunday morning to the burn clinic at the Nicosia General Hospital.

