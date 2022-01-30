January 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some mountain roads open only to 4X4s and vehicles with snow chains

By Staff Reporter
snow4

Some mountain roads were closed on Sunday to vehicles other than 4X4 and those with snow chains, police said.

These roads are: Prodromos-Troodos, Platres-Troodos, Karvouna-Troodos, Pedoulas -Pinewood- Kakopetria, Prodromos-Platres, Kakopetria-Karvouna. The old Palaichori-Alonas road is totally closed to traffic.

In the rest of the mountainous areas the roads are open to all vehicles, however due to frost they have become very slippery and dangerous, police warned.

They also warn that the situation will change throughout the day and people should keep up to date on the latest police bulletins and apps if they plan to travel to the mountains.

