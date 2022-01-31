January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fires in Ayia Napa and Larnaca residences

By Iole Damaskinos0165
fire

A two-story building caught on fire in Ayia Napa Sunday night with the owner requiring first-aid.

The fire was extinguished by the owner prior to the arrival of the fire service.

The fire department said it received a call at 8:53pm and two vehicles were sent to the site. The fire was under control by 9:41pm.

According to the announcement, the fire destroyed a sofa and other small items of furniture and extensive smoke damage was caused to the interior of the building .

The owner was given first aid and taken by ambulance to the Famagusta hospital, as he was suffering from smoke-inhalation.

The cause of the fire appears at first to have been smoking and will be further investigated.

Meanwhile, in Dromolaxia, a house caught fire Sunday night around 10pm.

Two vehicles and firemen were sent out and brought the fire under control by 11pm.

According to the fire department, the fire started from a defective chimney and then spread to the wooden roof of the house. The fire caused damage to the roof which had to be partially demolished but no one was endangered.

 

Related Posts

Supreme Court overturns conviction in British woman’s rape trial (video)

Antigoni Pitta

Tatar interview dismissed as another attempt by leader to push sovereignty rights

Jonathan Shkurko

The freedom of flying over the snow

Alix Norman

Coronavirus: Test to stay units struggle to operate as staff get Covid

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Advisors taking differing views over relaxing measures

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Unvaccinated archdiocese priests to be put on leave

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign