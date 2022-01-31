January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Soldiers save puppies in buffer zone

By Nick Theodoulou074
British army peacekeepers were praised for rescuing eight puppies in the buffer zone on Monday morning, with a video posted online showing a helpless pup being lifted to safety.

The eight puppies were handed over to the Nicosia Dog Shelter which operates within the buffer zone.

“This lucky pup will soon be ready to make someone’s home a little more full of life!” one of the videos was captioned, showing a moustachioed peacekeeper in camouflage with one of the rescues.

It is not immediately clear how the puppies ended up in their sticky situation, but the video showed one huddled by the bank of a muddy stream.

 

 

 

