January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Vinylio Wine Etc celebrates birthday with Greek singers

By Eleni Philippou027
mirella pachoiweb

This February the quaint Limassol bar Vinylio Wine Etc celebrates its seventh birthday. A whole month of special lives and unique performances are planned as Vinylio invites some of the most beloved voices of the Greek music scene to perform at its intimate venue.

Kick-starting the month is a live gig by Greek singer Mirella Pachou who will perform at Vinylio on Friday. Along with her accordion, which usually accompanies her lives, and two guitarists, Mirella will bring swing melodies, uplifting tunes and even rock songs in a wintery party mood.

Then on February 13, Greek star Mando will travel to Cyprus to celebrate the bar’s birthday. This will be Vinylio’s Valentine’s Day party which will include Mando’s timeless classics, Greek hits and international popular melodies in a romantic mood. Adding to the evening’s sparkle, a DJ set will play 80s and 90s hits as well.

One more well-known Greek singer is scheduled to perform at the Limassol bar. Eleni Dimou will sing old and new songs, favourite hits, romantic melodies and much more on February 18 in an intimate gig that starts at 9pm.

But that’s not all Vinylio has planned for February. Towards the end of the month, a local act will then take the floor to put on a sparkly, sassy cabaret show.

The Pin-Retro Duo are preparing for one more special musical-dance performance at Vinylio on February 25. The piano-vocals and dance duet with a mesmerising vintage style, will present a unique Burlesque themed show to wrap up a month full of memorable events!

 

Vinylio Wine Etc Birthday month.

Live performance by Mirella Pachou. February 4. 9pm. Greek star Mando performs live. February 13. 8pm. Eleni Dimou performs live. February 18. 9pm. Cabaret theme night with Pin-Retro duo. February 25. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-300430

