January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

World’s largest cruise liner docks in Limassol

By Jonathan Shkurko0238
The largest cruise ship in the world, the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines’ Wonder of the Seas which arrived at Limassol port on Monday morning is expected to hugely benefit the economy and tourism.

With a length of 362 metres, 64 metres width and gross tonnage of 236,857 tons, the Wonder of the Seas has broken the world record for world’s biggest cruise ship, surpassing by 4 per cent in size its ‘sister’ Symphony of the Seas, also belonging to Royal Caribbean.

The cruise ship can carry up to 7,000 passengers and 2,300 staff members.

It also features 20 restaurants, 11 bars and 18 decks.

Τhe Wonder of the Seas will be sailing in the Caribbean throughout March and April, while starting in May it will cruise the Western Mediterranean, making port in Rome, Naples (Capri), Barcelona, Mallorca, Marseille and Florence.

In a Facebook post welcoming the cruise ship in Limassol, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said the docking will boost the local economy and tourism.

“The benefits for our economy and tourism are huge, when leading shipping companies dock in Cyprus,” he wrote.

Last month, Royal Caribbean announced that it would continue to use Limassol as a cruise base in 2022 and 2023.

Its cruise liner Rhapsody of the Seas will welcome guests in Limassol for the first time to set course for destinations such as the Greek Isles, Greece, Israel, Egypt and Turkey.

On February 2, Royal Caribbean will hold a press conference on board Wonder of the Seas where it will unveil its plans and routes for 2022 and 2023, which will include Cyprus.

 

 

 

