February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New online registration for National Guard recruits

By Iole Damaskinos063
The ministry of defense is launching a new platform on Tuesday so those who complete or have completed 16 years of age within the current year (born in 2006), can submit their data.

According to the ministry announcement, this is a user-friendly platform where young people can fill in their details, in preparation for being called-up into the National Guard.

It is noted that the submission of this information is mandatory by law. Those who fail to do so will be unable to obtain an exit permit for travel abroad.

Young people can register on the Government Web Portal ARIADNE and attach an electronic copy of either their identity card (both sides) or birth certificate. The platform will be available until March 31, 2022.

