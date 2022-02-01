February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Taxi drivers to stage six-hour protest over lack of state support

By Gina Agapiou0298

Taxi drivers on Tuesday said they would go ahead with a six-hour work stoppage next week to demand state financial support.

Their statement came after the urban taxi sector was not included in the one-off grant announced by the finance ministry for this year.

The protest, which is expected to affect traffic, will take place between 7am to 1pm on Monday in central locations in the cities as well as near Larnaca and Paphos airports.

In a written statement, the taxi drivers’ association said that they had sent letters to the relevant ministries regarding their need for financial support, however they were “surprised” to hear the minister’s announcement for the support schemes does not include the urban taxi sector.

“The pandemic continues to affect the taxi industry to a very large extent,” the announcement said citing the significant decline in tourist arrivals.

As from November 2021 to date, 70 per cent of tourist units and tourist accommodations are closed and will continue to be until April 2022, resulting in an 85 per cent reduction in turnover, the taxi drivers said.

 

 

Related Posts

Nine communities warn they will take drastic measures over relocation of asphalt plants

Gina Agapiou

Consumption of electricity from RES increased but percentage still low

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Two detained for forgery and illegal impersonation at Paphos Airport

Iole Damaskinos

New online registration for National Guard recruits

Iole Damaskinos

Sick boy has op postponed in Athens due to viral pneumonia

Gina Agapiou

Establishment owner fined €8000, 12 fines in total for Covid decree violations

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign