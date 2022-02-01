February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Cyprus Talks

UNSG special rep to hold separate meetings with Anastasiades and Tatar

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0101
unsg meeting
UN Special Representative Colin Stewart (centre) to hold separate meetings

UNSG special representative in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, will hold separate meetings on Tuesday with president Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar.

Anastasiades will receive Stewart at 11am at the Presidential Palace, while the UN official will meet with Tatar in the north at 3pm. The topic to be discussed is the two sides’ positions on the way forward, in light of the latest UN Security Council resolution for renewal of the UNFICYP peacekeeping term for six months more.

During a meeting of the council on UNSG Antonio Guterres’ reports on his Good Offices Mission and UNFICYP last month, Stewart said the focus of the mission is now to build trust and respect between the two communities and create a better environment for peace.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Kasoulides, Blinken to discuss Cyprus problem, bilateral relations, energy issues

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Workshop brings herbalism remedies to the kitchen

Eleni Philippou

Ninety-year-old house collapses in Aradippou (Update 1)

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus and Swiss stock exchanges announce partnership

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus economy vulnerable to shocks, Moody’s says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign