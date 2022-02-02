February 2, 2022

Cyprus still lagging behind in RES use in transport

Cyprus recorded the third biggest increase in share of renewable energy used in transport but was still ranked sixth from the bottom in the EU 27.

Figures published by Eurostat show that the EU has met the 10 per cent target level for 2020 for the share of renewable energy (including liquid biofuels, biomethane and ‘green’ electricity) used in transport. This target was included in Directive 2009/28/EC on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources.

The average share of energy from renewables in transport increased from 1.6 per cent in 2004 to 10.2 per cent in 2020, standing 0.2 percentage points (pp) above the target level.

Among the member states, 12 surpassed the target. Sweden was the clear leader in the use of renewables in transport with 31.9 per cent, followed by Finland (13.4 per cent), the Netherlands and Luxembourg (both 12.6 per cent). Sweden’s leadership is explained by the high use of compliant biofuels.

Cyprus was below the target with 7.401 per cent, though this was significantly up on the 3.316 per cent of 2019.

In contrast, Greece (5.3 per cent) and Lithuania (5.5 per cent) registered the lowest use of renewables in transport.

In 2020, all EU member states, with the exception of France (no change, 9.2 per cent) and Finland (-0.9 pp), registered an increase in the share of renewable energy in transport compared with 2019, with the largest increases observed for Estonia (+5.9 pp), Luxembourg (+4.9 pp), Belgium (+4.2 pp) and Cyprus (+4.1 pp).

