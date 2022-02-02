February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Greece Turkey World

Turkey blames Greece after 12 migrants freeze to death near border

By Reuters News Service01
db66d78dad0cab7ad122f0cff8ddb02a4e50c10c 16x9 x0y0w1280h720
Asylum seekers sometimes try to reach the Greek border after passing through Edirne in Turkey

Turkish authorities have found the bodies of 12 migrants who froze to death near Greece, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday, accusing Greek guards of sending them back across the border without shoes.

Greek officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the accusation. In the past Athens has denied Turkish claims that its forces push migrants they capture back into Turkey, or sink migrant boats at sea.

Soylu said on Twitter the 12 people who died were part of a larger group of 22 migrants who were stripped of their shoes and clothing by Greek border security. He did not reveal the nationality of the migrants.

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for migrants and refugees from Africa, the Middle East and beyond, though the flow has tapered off since 2015-2016, when more than a million people traversed the country to other EU states.

In March 2016, the EU reached an agreement with Turkey to stem the flow of refugees into the bloc and for Ankara to host Syrians fleeing the war in their country in return for billions of euros.

Turkey currently hosts some 4 million Syrian refugees, the world’s largest refugee population, as well as some 300,000 Afghans. It has said it will not accept any more migrants.

Related Posts

British trial deliberately infecting young adults with Covid safe

Reuters News Service

At least 60 people killed in militia attack in DR Congo

Reuters News Service

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from talk show over Holocaust remarks

Reuters News Service

Afghanistan’s Taliban told they can’t take their guns to the funfair

Reuters News Service

Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, Syria – ministry

Reuters News Service

Guinea-Bissau president: Failed coup may have been linked to drug trade

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign