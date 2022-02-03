February 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Duty free tobacco confiscated, owner fined

By Staff Reporter069
imagew
Paphos police

Police and customs have confiscated 30 cartons of tobacco and 10 packs of cigarettes after searching an apartment in Peyia and fined the owner of the flat €1900 for possessing duty free goods, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday.

It said that Paphos police and customs officials had searched the apartment of the 48-year-old permanent resident of Cyprus on Wednesday.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou told the news agency that the tobacco did not have the required health warnings and was found to be duty free.

The owner was handed an out-of-court fine for illegally possessing and trading duty free tobacco products and fraudulent evasion of duties and taxes in the Republic.

Related Posts

Bag thief suspect arrested after police pursuit

Staff Reporter

A different kind of book club

Eleni Philippou

Fourth arrest as police investigate shop burglaries

Staff Reporter

Smile time: Cyprus Mail’s January cartoons

CyprusMail

Cypriot fintech to take part in PwC startup programme

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Third quake in less than a month shakes Cyprus

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign