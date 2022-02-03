February 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fourth arrest as police investigate shop burglaries

By Staff Reporter
handcuffs 03

Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with two burglaries in the Famagusta district and are continuing to look for a fifth suspect, they said in an announcement on Thursday.

The fourth suspect is a 40-year-old Larnaca resident who was arrested on Wednesday. Police are investigating the theft of 50 car catalyst from a shop selling used spare parts in October and the theft of jewellery from a shop in November.

Three other suspects aged 33, 36 and 38 have been arrested in connection with the two cases. Police said they are still looking for a fifth man, aged 21.

