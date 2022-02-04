Dance House Lemesos is cooking up a new intensive dance laboratory for the end of the month. From February 26 to 28, the Limassol organisation in collaborations with mentors Matteo Fargion, Eleana Alexandrou and Rodia Vomvolou, brings Moving The New: Choreographic Lab, for artists.
The three-day laboratory proposes a research platform in which participants will have the opportunity to exchange practices with each other and the mentors while approaching new methodologies. The workshop can be used as a stimulus for the beginning of a new creation or to expand the existing artistic practices and references of the participant artists.
Moving The New aims at giving participants a multifaceted exposure to tools of contemporary choreographic creation, elements that relate to composition, dramaturgy, text through three sub-workshops led by the three mentors.
Rodia’s workshop is titled Unpacking Dance Dramaturgy and contemplates what dramaturgy means and what forms it takes in the context of contemporary choreographic practice. Touching upon contemporary approaches and notions of dramaturgy and the role of the dramaturg, the workshop aims to offer and develop tools and methodologies that cut across the fields of dramaturgy, choreography, and performing arts. Through written, oral and practical tasks, both individually and in groups, participants will have the opportunity to explore dramaturgy both as a theoretical and practical field.
Matteo will lead a three-day composition workshop called Music and Dance, suitable for anyone interested in making things, which focuses on what happens when ideas and techniques, which come primarily from music, are translated into other media. The three-hour sessions will consist of short task-based exercises, often using extreme reduction of possibilities to stimulate the imagination. Participants will create scores incorporating sound, movement, and text.
The final workshop, Making Performances by Eleana, will offer processes of unpacking concepts, making decisions, performing and reflecting. Participants will deal with starting tools, ideas unlocking through practical exercises, song composition and solo performances while seeing how different manifestations of physicality and choreography communicate.
Three days with nearly 10 hours of sessions each day split between Dance House of Limassol and Municipal Arts Centre-Papadakis Warehouses invite choreographers, creators, performers and dancers to dive deep into the creative process.
Three-day workshops with mentors Matteo Fargion, Eleana Alexandrou, and Rodia Vomvolou. Organised by Dance House Lemesos. February 26-28. Dance House of Limassol and Municipal Arts Centre-Papadakis Warehouses, Limassol. €120 for all three days. Facebook event Moving The New: Choreographic Lab. Form registration here. Tel: 25-340618