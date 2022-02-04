February 4, 2022

Valentine cookie campaign for children with leukaemia

By Gina Agapiou
A local bakery has started selling heart-shaped biscuits over Valentine’s month to support children with leukaemia.

On the occasion of the month of love, Karaiskakio Foundation and Thimonia bakeries have created the “sweetest love biscuit”.

“Be part of the chain of love…for many children’s smiles!” a joint press release said.

The heart-shaped biscuits will be available for sale at €2.50 throughout February. Part of the money collected will be donated to financially support the children’s cancer centre of Karaiskakio Foundation.

It will be available at Thimonia in Pera Chorio Nisou, Derhynias and Frenaros.

Karaiskakio was established in Cyprus in 1996 and has since formed the largest Bone Marrow Donor Registry per capita worldwide, with more than 190,000 Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

