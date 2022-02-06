February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CNA’s correspondent in Egypt found dead in Cairo home

By Staff Reporter0188
imagew (3)
Nikolaos Katsikas (Photo: CNA)

Journalist Nikolaos Katsikas, the correspondent in Egypt for the Cyprus News Agency and the Athens News Agency (APE) was found dead in his Cairo home on Saturday night, it was reported on Sunday.

The ambassador of Cyprus to Egypt, Omiros Mavrommatis, in a statement to CNA, said the death was being investigated by the Egyptian authorities.

According to the report, Katsikas had been out of touch for a few days and Egyptian authorities, once alerted, went to his house on Saturday where he was found dead.
CNA board and staff expressed their condolence for the death of their colleague

Also in a statement, the Greek Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with the Egyptian authorities concerning the investigation into the death.

“Nikolaos Katsikas worked as a correspondent for APE and collaborated with ERT in Cairo for a number of years with professionalism and a sense of duty. The Foreign Ministry expresses its sincere condolences to his family,” it said.

