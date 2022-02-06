February 6, 2022

Five arrested in Turkey for ‘offensive posts’ related to Erdogan’s Covid diagnosis

Five people have been arrested in Turkey for “offensive” posts on social media against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine, who were infected with Covid-19.

According to CNA, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said: “Those who curse and insult our president are lacking our cultural values ​​and minimal human qualities, they are arrogant”.

In this context, 31 of 36 accounts that were considered to have made offensive posts against the Erdogans were identified and the arrest of eight people was requested.

Police arrested five as at least one was abroad.

This person was identified as a former Turkish national swimmer who posted on Twitter, addressing the Erdogans, and saying: “We pray, do not worry. I started making 20 pots of halvas. When the time comes, I will distribute it in the neighbourhood”.

The reference was to the Turkish custom wherein halvas is distributed after a funeral.

Earlier, the Turkish president had announced that he and his wife had contracted the coronavirus and called on the world to pray for them.

In a new post on Twitter, Erdogan said he was passing through the virus with minimal discomfort.

“This morning our doctor did a routine check-up. Thank God there is nothing negative. And today we are recovering from the illness and we continue to work from home,” Erdogan said.

