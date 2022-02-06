February 6, 2022

Premier League heavyweights avoid each other in FA Cup fifth-round draw

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to second-tier Championship side Peterborough United while Chelsea are away at Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup after most of the top-flight sides avoided each other in Sunday’s draw.

City came from behind to beat Fulham 4-1 while Chelsea defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in extra time on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur, who saw off Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1, must travel to Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford.

In an all-Premier League clash, Southampton host West Ham United who survived a potential upset at the hands of non-league side Kidderminster Harriers with last-gasp goals in normal time and extra time.

The winners of Sunday’s game between Liverpool and Cardiff City will host Norwich City while defending champions Leicester City must first see off Nottingham Forest, with the winners hosting Huddersfield Town.

The fifth-round games will be played in the week commencing Feb. 28.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool/Cardiff City v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest/Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Bournemouth/Boreham Wood

FA CUP FOURTH ROUND RESULTS

Chelsea (1) 2 Plymouth Argyle (1) 1
Full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 2-1
Kidderminster Harriers (1) 1 West Ham United (0) 2
Full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 1-2
Crystal Palace (2) 2 Hartlepool United (0) 0
Huddersfield Town (1) 1 Barnsley (0) 0
Peterborough United (1) 2 Queens Park Rangers (0) 0
Southampton (0) 2 Coventry City (1) 1
Full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 2-1
Everton (1) 4 Brentford (0) 1
Stoke City (1) 2 Wigan Athletic (0) 0
Manchester City (2) 4 Fulham (1) 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 0 Norwich City (1) 1
Cambridge United (0) 0 Luton Town (2) 3
Tottenham Hotspur (2) 3 Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 1

Sunday, February 6 fixtures 
Liverpool v Cardiff City 3-1
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City (18.00)
AFC Bournemouth v Boreham Wood (20.30)

