February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Drivers warned of more increases at the pump

By Nick Theodoulou0300

Drivers can expect continued price rises at the pump, the Cyprus Consumers Association (CCA) said on Monday saying that inflation has surge.

The group said that petrol 95 has notched a 0.308 cent per litre increase compared to January last year.

“Unfortunately, the price increases on gas will continue even into the next month as projections estimate a rise of ten cents per litre compared to January of 2022,” the CCA said. 

It noted that the general consumer index recorded 0.5 per cent decrease for January compared to December 2021 but that inflation rose 5.4 per cent year-on-year. 

 

