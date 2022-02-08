February 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Farmers in buffer zone ‘threatened by soldiers from the north’

By Nick Theodoulou0205
deniapic1

Farmers working near the village of Denia in the buffer zone were on Tuesday threatened by five soldiers from the north, some of whom were armed, according to community leader Christakis Panayiotou.

He told the Cyprus Mail that at about 11:30am five Turkish soldiers approached farmers working in fields near the village and threatened to kill them if they did not leave.

In pictures captured by one of the farmers in question, four soldiers from the north are seen and at least two are armed. Panayotiou said a fifth soldier was out of camera shot.

“They told the farmer that ‘I will kill you if you don’t leave’ and pointed to a box of ammo with more bullets,” Panayiotou told the Cyprus Mail.

Phileleftheros reported that other incidents have occurred in the area within the past two weeks but Tuesday’s events saw a notable rise in tensions.

The Cyprus Mail has contacted the UN press office for comment.

Related Posts

Fifth remand after ammunition stolen from container

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Parents want self-tests for nursery school pupils

Gina Agapiou

Workshops to deconstruct an A.G. Leventis Gallery painting

Eleni Philippou

Woman arrested as police probe forged travel documents case

Nick Theodoulou

Cypriots see public health as top policy priority, EP survey shows  

Nick Theodoulou

Brother charged with sexually abusing sisters

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign