Fifth remand after ammunition stolen from container

A 21-year-old man was on Tuesday remanded as the fifth suspect involved in the theft of ammunition from a secured container in Limassol last year.

The theft was reported by a 64-year-old licensed seller and importer who said unknown culprits broke into one of his containers and stole 114,000 thousand bullets and 50,000 hunting cartridges worth €28,000.

The robbery took place between October 5 and 19 from a container outside his premises. Police said the security mechanism on the door of the container had been bust open.

Some of the stolen bullets, around 15,800, were later discovered following a tip-off in a metal box that was buried in the Amathounda area of Limassol.

According to police, two revolvers, one of them loaded, were also found which were not related with the reported theft and authorities were investigating where they came from.

The new suspect was remanded for three days on Tuesday following information that emerged against him during the investigation of the case.

He was initially arrested on Sunday in Famagusta on suspicion of being involved in cases of burglary of a jewellery store and a car parts store, cases for which four other people had been arrested.

With the completion of the examinations by the Famagusta CID, the 21-year-old was released before he was re-arrested by Limassol CID officers on Monday for the ammunition theft case.

Four more people have been arrested and charged for the same case.

Among them, is a 26-year-old man who was also wanted in connection with four serious crimes in Limassol, including the theft of weapons and shooting at a house and a car.

The suspect, who lives in Limassol and whose photograph was published on the police website, was found in a village in the Paphos district early November.

He was being sought on suspicion of firing shots against a house in Limassol in the early morning hours of July 27 last year. A 40-year-old man had been arrested in relation with the case.

A second arrest warrant was issued against the man on August 11 to help with investigations into a house burglary case in the district. According to police, the culprits stole a large amount of money in cash, jewellery, four hunting shotguns and one air pistol, while two men, 33 and 38, and two women, 27 and 23, were also arrested for the same case.

The third case concerned a witness statement suggesting the 26-year-old, using a hunting shotgun, fired shots against the car of a 23-year-old man while the latter was driving on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway near Yermasoyia in the early morning hours of October 1.