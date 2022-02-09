February 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Air force exercise with French military

By Staff Reporter073
france jet

From Wednesday until Saturday, fighter jets from the French air force will take part in a joint training exercise within Cyprus’ air space, the defence ministry said.

An announcement said the move was part of training “in real conditions”. It is part of the implementation of the defence cooperation programme between Cyprus and France, some of which will also take place on land.

The exercises also form part of the Talos 22 exercise, which will be held on Friday that concerns a mock attack by fighter aircraft to test the capabilities of the national guard’s anti-aircraft systems.

 

 

Related Posts

Finance Minister turns tables on Gesy supervisor over understaffing and doctors’ pay

Antigoni Pitta

Farmer’s harassment by Turkish troops to be reported to EU

Nick Theodoulou

Housing funds for Greek Cypriots living in north

Jean Christou

EU says Cyprus should do more to tackle invasive species

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Thursday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Cabinet extends test to stay to national guard

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign