February 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Housing funds for Greek Cypriots living in north

By Jean Christou091
The Greek Cypriot high school in Rizokarpasso

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a housing scheme for Greek Cypriots who reside in the villages of Rizokarpaso and Ayia Triada in the north, or have decided to resettle there.

The financial aid is around €6,000 per house for repair and renovations. Some 65 people will benefit from the scheme. It will be distributed as a lump sum.

The total budget is €400,000 and will be allocated through the interior ministry.

The Cabinet said the plan was supported by all the political parties.

 

 

 

