February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Trial of British man who killed his sick wife set for April 18

By Gina Agapiou034
Paphos court

The trial of a 74-year-old British man who in December confessed to killing his wife to spare her suffering from leukaemia will start in April.

The defendant appeared on Thursday before Paphos criminal court which postponed the start of the trail until April 18, 2022.

During that period, the defendant will remain in custody.

The man, who on December 22 had allegedly confessed to killing his wife, 75, was referred direct to trial.

Immediately after the murder, the suspect was transferred to the Athalassa psychiatric hospital at the recommendation of a psychiatrist but was released shortly afterwards.

He confessed he had suffocated his wife by blocking her mouth and nose with his hands while she was sitting in an armchair in their home in Tremithousa, Paphos, police said.

After that, he had tried to take his own life by consuming pills.

In his confession, he cited her wish to die as she was suffering from an incurable disease.

Police said that they were alerted to the incident by Interpol at around 8 pm on December 18, 2021. The International criminal police organisation said the 74-year-old had sent a message to a family member abroad telling them he had killed his wife because she was suffering from an illness and that he would also end his own life.

When officers went to the house of the couple, they found the woman dead and the man lying next to her.

The man had to have his stomach pumped as he told police he had consumed a large number of pills to end his life.

The body was examined by state pathologist Nicolas Charalambous who found bruises and scratches on the woman’s face.

