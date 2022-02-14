February 14, 2022

Cyprus and France wrap up air defence exercise

Cyprus’ National Guard and the French armed forces successfully completed the air defence exercise “Talos 2022” on Monday.

The exercise was part of the bilateral defence cooperation programme, between Cyprus and France, which take place within the Nicosia FIR.

The scenario of the exercise concerned the entry of a formation of fighter aircraft at low altitude, with the aim of attacking military installations of the National Guard. The main purpose was to evaluate the response of Cyprus’ air defence system to train the personnel of the National Guard in realistic conditions.
The exercise was conducted on the occasion of the presence of the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

