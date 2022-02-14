February 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business Cryptocurrencies International Tech & Science

Intel launches blockchain chip to tap crypto boom

By Reuters News Service03
italy intel

Intel Corp on Friday launched a new chip for blockchain applications such as Bitcoin mining and minting NFTs to cash in on the rising usage of cryptocurrencies.

The chip will ship later this year and the first customers include Block Inc (SQ.N), the Jack Dorsey-led firm that recently changed its name from Square Inc to highlight its growing focus on the blockchain.

Blockchains serve as public ledgers that keep records of transactions on a network of computers and have grown in prominence in recent years. Their rise has also triggered a buzz around words like “Web.3” and “NFTs” that tout the decentralization of technologies.

Intel said its chip is an energy-efficient “accelerator” designed to speed up blockchain tasks that require huge amounts of computing power and thereby consume a lot of energy.

Chip designer Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), whose graphics cards are used widely for mining activities, also has a separate chip meant for Ethereum mining.

As a part of furthering its footprint in the space, Intel has also formed a new segment called Custom Compute Group within its Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics business unit.

Related Posts

OECD tells Israel to cut red tape in non-tech sectors to boost productivity

Reuters News Service

Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares worth $80 bln to state fund

Reuters News Service

Lamborghini hopes for combustion engine future beyond 2030

Reuters News Service

Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian

Reuters News Service

Large US banks to drop mask mandate in US offices; NYSE follows suit

Reuters News Service

Analysis: Truckers in perfect spot to threaten cross-border trade

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign