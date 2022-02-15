Cyprus-UK ties ‘as strong as ever’

The ties between Britain and Cyprus are as strong as ever, speaker of the UK parliament Sir Lindsay Hoyle said on Tuesday while addressing the House during an extraordinary session held in his honour.

The UK offical is on a three-day visit to the republic at the invitation of House president Annita Demetriou, which marks the first official visit to Cyprus by a Speaker of the House of Commons and his first official overseas engagement since his appointment in 2019.

In her greeting, Demetriou said Hoyle’s visit to marks the beginning of a new era in the relationship between the parliaments of Britain and Cyprus.

Cyprus and Britain are bound by strong ties, she said, “forged through history”, that continue to develop beyond Brexit through exchanges and cooperation in a wide range of sectors such as trade, tourism, justice, education, culture and security.

“As the UK’s diversified relationship with the European Union evolves, our co-operation will continue to grow, both bilaterally and within the Commonwealth, where Cyprus is actively involved,” she said.

She added that the House places particular importance on further strengthening its relationship with Westminster, both in the international parliamentary framework for the adoption of policies and practices in specific areas and bilaterally, through increased exchanges at all levels, taking advantage of the respective Friendship Groups in the two parliaments.

“We believe in the universal values of democracy and the rule of law and we must now, more than ever, work together to preserve and strengthen them,” she said.

Demetriou expressed the hope that this will be the beginning of a more substantial cooperation at all levels.

For his part, Hoyle said that the ties of friendship were already there, especially when it comes to shared beliefs around diversity and inclusivity in Parliament.

He said it was particularly significant that Demetriou is the first woman to be elected House president following a “stellar career” in the House. “I hope her election – and her place in history – will encourage more women to consider becoming parliamentarians”.

During his visit, the Speaker also met British High Commissioner to Cyprus Stephen Lillie, whose efforts “embody the UK’s commitment to Cyprus and to upholding the obligations we have as a Guarantor Power, member of the UN Security Council, pen-holder of the Unficyp mandate and friend of Cyprus”.

Despite current challenges, Hoyle added, the UK maintains unwavering support for the reunification of the island in line with the UN Security Council’s parameters of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

“Our shared history and common values, including as members of the Commonwealth, lead us to cooperate in a broad range of areas, from trade and investment to defence, from education and research to digital, e-governance, financial and legal reform,” he said.

Education is another area in which the two nations have very strong links, he said, noting that five out of seven Cypriot presidents, including incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades, studied in the UK, as did over half of the current cabinet.

The Speaker said that the UK and Cyprus are exploring new areas of cooperation in the maritime and shipping sector, arranging activities and workshops with the participation of UK experts towards the decarbonisation of the Cyprus maritime sector.

The UK-Cyprus Defence partnership is another important area that continues to flourish, he said.

Hoyle also mentioned the British Bases, which he visited earlier on Tuesday, saying that for half a century, RAF Akrotiri’s 84 Squadron helicopter crew have contributed to and supported Cyprus’ Search and Rescue operations, and, on many occasions, have exercised alongside the National Guard.

The Bases have also contributed significantly to tackling wildfires in Cyprus, working in close cooperation with the Fire Service and the Department of Forests, he said, while they have employed 1,100 Cypriots.

Concluding, Hoyle said the UK’s relations with Cyprus “are as strong as ever, underpinned by a wealth of personal, professional and institutional connections,” and expressed the confidence that this relationship and friendship will continue into the future.

Earlier in the day, he was received by Anastasiades at the presidential palace, where they discussed a range of issues including the situation in Varosha.

But the British Speaker’s visit has caused some upset in the north as Hoyle is not expected to meet with any Turkish Cypriot officials, despite invitations.

According to the Turkish Cypriot news agency, the Council of Turkish Cypriots Association in the UK urged Hoyle to “take this valuable opportunity” and extend his visit to the north.

Such a move would “show equality and be a step forward for new negotiations between” the UK government and the administration in the north, the association said.

Meanwhile, a youth group in the north accused the British Foreign Office of “systematically discriminating against Turkish Cypriots”.