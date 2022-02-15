Energy Minister attends oil and gas conference in Cairo

Energy Minister Natasa Pilides travelled to Egypt earlier this week to attend the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) in Cairo, an oil, gas and energy conference in which Cyprus is participating through a number of public and private sector organisations.

The forum is the largest conference of its kind in the region, with approximately 450 exhibitors, 260 speakers, 1,900 delegates and more than 26,000 visitors in total.

EGYPS is also supported by major energy companies, such as Eni, BP, Chevron, Energean and ExxonMobil.

Cyprus is represented at the event through the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company, Invest Cyprus, Multimarine, Atlas Offshore, Hill International and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI).

Pilides attended the opening ceremony of the event, leading the ribbon-cutting inauguration ceremony after being asked to do so by Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

In her address to president Sisi, Pilides pointed out that this is the third time that Cyprus is participating in the conference, explaining that “this demonstrates the strong will of Cyprus to further deepen relations between the two countries in the energy sector”.

Pilides added that this aims to bolster energy security and promote the electrical interconnection of the region, as well as identify investment opportunities for the development of the Eastern Mediterranean’s natural resources.

During her visit, the Cypriot minister also participated in a ministerial meeting, within the EGYPS framework, which focused on the energy sector’s road to recovery and the dynamics of new markets.

During the meeting, which included the participation of energy ministers from the UAE, Egypt and Israel, Pilides provided updates on Cyprus’ energy programme, as well as the country’s future actions in relation to transitioning to more sustainable energy sources.

Pilides also held talks with Tarek El Molla, the Egyptian Petroleum Minister, and Karine Elharrar-Hartstein, Israel’s Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources.

During her talks with the Egyptian minister, Pilides outlined Cyprus’ priorities during its presidency of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), while also discussing the progress being done by the technical groups working on the Cyprus-Egypt gas pipeline.

With Karine Elharrar-Hartstein, Pilides discussed a number of issues related to the bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel.

These included the electricity interconnection between Cyprus, Israel and Greece through the EuroAsia Interconnector.

The project recently received funding by the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to the tune of €657 million.

Finally, the Cypriot Energy Minister also met with Internatonal Energy Forum secretary general Joseph McMonigle, with the two discussing regional partnerships through the EMGF and the green transition.