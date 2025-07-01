The Index of Industrial Output Prices in Cyprus reached 122.9 units in May 2025, based on 2021 as the reference year set at 100 units, according to a report from the state statistical service.

This marked an increase of 0.7 per cent compared to April 2025, the report mentioned, however, when compared with May 2024, the index fell by 0.2 per cent.

Over the first five months of 2025, the index showed a cumulative decrease of 0.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

In terms of sectoral changes, manufacturing remained stable in May 2025 compared to April 2025.

The electricity supply sector recorded an increase of 4.3 per cent.

At the same time, declines were seen in the sectors of water supply and materials recovery, which dropped by 1.7 per cent, and in mining and quarrying, which decreased by 0.1 per cent.

Compared with the same month of the previous year, increases were recorded in the mining and quarrying sector by 7.2 per cent and in manufacturing by 1.0 per cent.

A year-on-year decline was noted in water supply and materials recovery, which dropped by 9.7 per cent, and in electricity supply, which fell by 3.6 per cent.

When broken down by economic activity within manufacturing, the highest annual increase was recorded in the manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment, which rose by 6.7 per cent.

This was followed by a 4.0 per cent increase in the manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment.

The manufacture of paper and paper products and printing recorded a 3.6 per cent rise.

The manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products increased by 3.4 per cent.

The manufacture of refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products, and pharmaceutical products and preparations rose by 2.5 per cent.

The manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, and other transport equipment went up by 2.0 per cent.

By contrast, a decrease of 0.5 per cent was recorded in the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products.