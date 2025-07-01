Cyprus recorded an 18 per cent rise in ship registrations in 2023, the highest annual increase since the Shipping Deputy Ministry’s creation in 2018, driven by expanded global services and efforts to build closer ties with shipowners.

In a televised interview aired on the Greek Parliament channel as part of the programme Ellines Ainaftes, Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis highlighted how trust, direct communication, and state support have helped position Cypriot shipping as a resilient and dynamic pillar of the country’s economy.

Appointed by president Nikos Christodoulides in 2023, Hadjimanolis became the third head of the ministry since its founding.

She highlighted the strategic importance of the sector, which contributes close to 7 per cent of Cyprus’ GDP, a figure she believes may understate its true economic impact.

Cyprus now operates six overseas shipping offices providing 24/7 global service, ensuring vessels anywhere in the world can access Cypriot inspectors and officials.

This operational model, which places a premium on personal contact, has proven especially effective in drawing shipping companies to establish or expand operations on the island.

“The real value of the Cypriot flag becomes evident during difficult times,” Hadjimanolis said, referring to the sector’s ability to navigate global crises, from financial and health emergencies to geopolitical disruptions.

She marked the shipping registry’s 60th anniversary with pride, citing Cyprus’ growing international reputation for safety, stability, and practical support.

Looking ahead, Hadjimanolis stressed that green and digital transformation are the sector’s top priorities, particularly as decarbonisation timelines approach.

She emphasised the importance of government-private sector collaboration and active participation in international maritime forums.

Tackling the global shortage of qualified seafarers is also high on the agenda.

The minister pointed to Cyprus’ recent recognition of its Maritime Academy as both symbolic and strategic, and noted ongoing efforts to engage with students and parents to change outdated perceptions about maritime careers.

“We need to offer young people role models,” she said, praising Academy founder Captain Vasiliou as an example of inspiration.

Beyond her role in government, Hadjimanolis has broken new ground in shipping diplomacy.

In 2024, she became the first Cypriot named Maritime Person of the Year by the International Propeller Club of the United States, a distinction she accepted as an honour for the country as a whole.

That same year, she was also appointed Cyprus’ first female ambassador for Europa Uomo, a prostate cancer awareness organisation.

A lawyer by training, with specialisation in international trade and shipping law, Hadjimanolis began her career in the courtroom before entering public life.

Her political engagement started early, elected municipal councillor at 16 and later active in student politics in the UK.

She served as director of president Christodoulides’ political office during the 2023 campaign.

Born in Famagusta just before the 1974 Turkish invasion and raised in Limassol, Hadjimanolis sees her refugee roots not as a burden, but as a lasting memory that shaped her worldview.

A mother of three, she acknowledges the personal sacrifices behind public service, recalling 20-hour days during the campaign while balancing family life.

Despite operating in a male-dominated sector, she says she never encountered barriers due to her gender.

“Belief in one’s abilities is essential,” she said, crediting her parents with instilling the confidence and resilience that guide her leadership today.

The interview was filmed at the Cyprus Embassy in Athens in the cultural space known as ‘The House of Cyprus’, surrounded by works of five Cypriot female artists.

It was directed by Yannis Karambinis and presented by journalist Maria Vassara.