February 15, 2022

Transport minister ‘optimistic’ about tourism hopes for 2022

By Jonathan Shkurko0461
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Tuesday he is optimistic about the upcoming tourist season as early indications suggest an increased flow of visitors to Cyprus this summer.

Karousos said airlines are offering a level of seats for the summer season that “is reaching levels last observed in 2019” while some airlines are considering increasing the number of flights to Cyprus.

“I would also like to remind that there are also plans to further support the aviation industry, drafted in cooperation with the deputy ministry of tourism and airports’ operator Hermes,” he added.

“The number of destinations reachable from Cyprus has steadily increased over the past three years and 2022 will be no different. There will be more destinations available from Cyprus and an increased number of airlines serving the country.”

In 2019, Cyprus offered flights to 150 destinations, which rose to 158 last year and “we expect 2022 to be even better”, Karousos said.

Karousos said the transport ministry is already in talks with several airlines.

Responding to a question about air connectivity, Karousos said that according to data released by the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, “Cyprus had one of the smallest decreases in direct air connectivity [because of the pandemic] compared to other countries.

“We are quite optimistic that we will do quite well in 2022. Of course, it depends on a number of factors, but preparations are underway and we are working with tour operators to bring back foreign tourists this summer.”

 

