February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

130-km hike in support of leukaemia patients

By Gina Agapiou048
Alexis Sophocleous

Activist and volunteer Alexis Sophocleous will participate in a 130-kilometre hike which will start next Tuesday in Paphos and finish on Sunday in Larnaca to support leukaemia patients.

The event is a collaboration of the 53-year-old avid walker with the national guard and the fire service to support the volunteer bone marrow donor registry of Karaiskakio foundation.

The hike will start at 9am on Tuesday from Paphos international airport and will finish at 3pm on Sunday at the departures building of the Larnaca international airport.

It will be open to the public, while people may also donate at ttps://events.karaiskakio.org.cy/tc-events/step-by-step/ to financially support the foundation.

During the hike, samplings will take place for people to register as volunteer bone marrow donors in Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca.

Sampling at the Paphos international airport will take place from 8.30 to 10am on Tuesday, at Crowne Plaza hotel in Limassol from 2 to 4pm on Thursday and at Larnaca airport from 2 to 4pm on Sunday.

 

