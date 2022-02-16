Gloves and clothing found as remands renewed over businessman’s murder

The bodyguards of murdered Turkish Cypriot businessman Halil Falyali, who were arrested earlier this week, were remanded for a further eight days on Wednesday.

Police have reportedly interrogated close to 100 people so far and are planning to take 60-70 more statements. In addition, four cars have been identified as being involved in the incident and two more are being sought.

The two bodyguards were arrested in the north on Monday and held in custody after a 9mm pistol was found at their residence, which had reportedly been used in a different attack in Ankara.

Fingerprints, DNA and gunpowder traces found on their clothes have reportedly been sent to Turkey for analysis along with a number of guns and ammunition found near the crime scene.

During interrogation, they named another suspect who has reportedly been tracked down and arrested in Turkey.

A Kyrenia court renewed their remands for a further eight days. Meanwhile, two more suspects also arrested on Monday were remanded for one more day after their two-day remand expired.

The very first suspect, arrested last week, was let go after police found he had no connection to the crime.

Citing Avrupa newspaper, the Cyprus News Agency reported that a total of 12 people, six in Turkey and six in the north, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Of those in Turkey, three were identified last week by newspaper Hurriyet as members of the Soylemez Brothers, a well-known criminal organisation in Turkey.

One of them is leader Mustafa Soylemez, who reportedly had a telephone conversation with Falyali before the murder, and according to news reports, may have fired the last bullet during the attack.

The head of investigations has also reportedly said that a coat and shoes traced to Soylemez were found in a stream in the Kyrenia area, and sent to Turkey for analysis.

The three members of Soylemez’s organisation were arrested in Istanbul, where they are believed to have fled after the attack, but Turkey is not planning to hand them over to Turkish Cypriot authorities.

They will be tried in Turkey and will serve their sentences in Turkey if found guilty.

A Kyrenia prosecutor may be involved in the trial as an examining magistrate while groups of people form the north will travel to Ankara to coordinate their actions.

Turkish newspaper Sözcü reported that the first piece of evidence leading police to the suspects was a brand new pair of designer gloves, used once then discarded, which were found on the scene.

Police then visited the brand’s shop in Kyrenia where both an employee and CCTV footage led them to the person who purchased them.

One of the first people arrested in the north, Ömer Tunç, was reportedly seen with Soylemez on the night of the murder, with sources saying that the mob boss flew out of the island the morning after.

Falyali was gunned down the evening of February 8 while being driven home, and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. His driver also died in the attack.

His gangland-style execution has created a stir in the north and beyond, giving way to speculation about Falyali’s alleged links to the underworld.

As for the Soylemez Brothers, a Turkish criminal court judge who gave them their first sentence in 1999 told Sözcü that they are essentially untouchable in Turkey and “have connections in the deep state”.