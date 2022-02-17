February 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Larnaca murder suspects to be released without charge

By Elias Hazou033
larnaca murder 1
The scene of the murder

Police on Friday will release without charging two suspects in the case of the murder of 53-year-old Andreas Evangelou that took place in Larnaca last December.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the two male suspects – aged 23 and 19 – had been arrested on February 3 in connection with the murder. Their last remand order, issued by a court on February 12, expires on Friday.

A third suspect, a 44-year-old man, will remain in custody at the Central Prisons in relation to two drug-related offences.

The three men were suspected of conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, participation in a criminal organisation, commission of crimes, illegal possession and transport of a firearm and explosive materials.

Evangelou was shot six times by a gunman – who had arrived on a moped together with another individual – while parking his car on the ground floor of the apartment building where he lived at around 8pm on December 28.

Footage from security cameras showed the two perpetrators on a moped approaching Evangelou the moment he parked his car. One of them got off and shot him from close range.

Investigations by Larnaca CID are ongoing.

 

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 2,200 new cases

Staff Reporter

Gesy will collapse unless action taken says finance minister

Elias Hazou

Government: Akel living in ‘virtual reality’ over cost of living

Anna Savva

Thalassaemia association hails national plan

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: 66 per cent of those in hospital are unvaxxed

Jonathan Shkurko

Push for more bone marrow donors with easy-to-use registry stations

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign