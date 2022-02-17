February 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested after drugs found in his apartment

By Staff Reporter00
Police on Thursday said they arrested a 30-year-old man after they discovered illegal drugs during a search in his apartment in Paralimni.

According to Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou, the search took place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday by members of the drug squad.

Officers found seven packages containing 3.5 grammes of cocaine and two grammes of cannabis.

They also found 17 grammes of cannabis in a plastic packaging, a half-smoked joint and a plastic grinder which also had a small quantity of cannabis inside, Theodoulou told the Cyprus News Agency.

The suspect is expected to appear in Famagusta district court later on Thursday.

