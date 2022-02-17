February 17, 2022

Theatre performances celebrate 25 years of The Little Triangle Fish

The Little Triangle Fish is a children’s book originally published by Vangelis Iliopoulos in 1997. Celebrating 25 years since its creation are two performances by Theatro Tsepis in Nicosia and Limassol this March.

The Little Triangle Fish looks different than the rest, and whatever or whoever does not fit in is judged and marginalised. So is this triangle-shaped fish. Until one day though, the sea world is under threat and depends on the Little Triangle Fish’s help and wisdom. On March 12 at Theatro Pallas and March 13 at Technochoros ETHAL Limassol, Theatro Tsepis revives the oceanic adventures and through a moving and charming family play, shows the path to love, self-respect, forgiveness and acceptance.

With several actors on stage, music, colourful costumes and artwork, Iliopoulos’ story returns to heal souls and remind old and young of all that ruthless daily life makes easy to forget. All from the story of a little triangular yellow fish that was different from the rest.

 

The Little Triangle Fish

Play based on the children’s book written by Vangelis Iliopoulos. A production by Theatro Tsepis. March 12. Theatro Pallas, Nicosia. 4pm. March 13. Technochoros ETHAL, Limassol. 3pm. €8. In Greek. www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 96-297278

