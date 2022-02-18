February 18, 2022

Investigations continue after rocks thrown at football team bus

Police on Friday said they were investigating after unknown people threw rocks at the bus transporting the Anorthosis football team back to Larnaca following their game against Apoel at the GSP stadium.

The attack took place around 8.35pm while the bus was driving on the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway near Pera Chorio.

According to police, unknown people threw rocks and other objects, damaging the front windshield, side windows and the entire left side of the bus.

No injuries were reported.

The bus made a brief stop and then resumed its course to Larnaca without interruption.

Police patrols were sent to the area of the incident in an attempt to find evidence that would help identify the culprits.

However, no evidence was collected from the scene.

Earlier, Anorthosis Famagusta played and beat Apoel in the match that kicked off 4pm at GSP stadium Nicosia. This is the third time the two teams have gone head to head this season.

Currently, Apoel Nicosia ranks 4th, while Anorthosis Famagusta holds the 2nd position in the 1st division.

