February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Peace Council to protest against Typhoon jets at Akrotiri

By Jonathan Shkurko05
uk contribution to nato uplift bolsters defences in eastern europe
Royal Air Force Typhoons positioned at RAF Akrotiri after arriving from the UK (photo UK MoD)

The arrival of the British Typhoon jets at the RAF base in Akrotiri as part of the UK’s Nato contribution amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine has rankled many in Cyprus, who see their presence as a threat to the island’s security

On Sunday, the Pancyprian Peace Council (PSC) is set to stage a demonstration outside the military base at 11am, calling for the jets to depart from the country.

“The jets are not welcome here,” a PSC statement released on Friday said.

“Cyprus is neither a Nato, not a British base for their warmongering plans. We demand that our country is not involved in any way in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.”

The statement added that Cyprus is aiming to become an example of peace and cooperation and called all the British military bases in the island “a constant danger to the country and to the peoples of the Eastern Mediterranean region”, calling for their permanent closure.

Akel on Thursday also slammed the arrival of the jets as a provocation by the UK and urged the government to send a clear message to the British government it does not consent to the use of Cypriot territory for Nato’s aggressive purposes.

