February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to visit island’s exhibit at Dubai Expo

By Source: Cyprus News Agency036
273922368 673732240418972 872793132253341721 n

President Nicos Anastasiades will travel to Dubai on Monday to take part in Cyprus’ national day at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

His trip to the emirate will also include meetings and consultations with the aim to strengthen bilateral ties.

Consultations between Cyprus and the UAE will discuss ways to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in a number of sectors.

The Dubai EXPO 2020 is considered one of the biggest trade exhibits in the world.

The delegation includes ministers and deputy ministers, governmental officials and entrepreneurs.

The President will address an event for Cyprus’ national day and a business forum.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Peo says hoteliers’ demands to employ third country nationals ‘unfair’

Jonathan Shkurko

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Woman dies in road accident after crashing into tanker

Gina Agapiou

Open call for slam poets

Eleni Philippou

Police launch investigation after woman found dead in hospital

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus News Digest: Millions lost in the energy sector due to incompetence

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign