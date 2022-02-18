February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roundabout construction in Yermasoyia

By Jonathan Shkurko046
Roadworks

Works on the construction of a roundabout at the junction of Christakis Kranou and Daedalides in Yermasoyia will begin on Monday and will last until August 13, the department of public works said.

According to a statement released on Friday, during the first phase of the project, which is estimated to last until March 31, traffic will be one-way only in direction of Christakis Kranou and traffic will be diverted to the opposite direction. Also, Daedalides will be closed to traffic and only residents will be allowed to enter.

In addition, on Monday, between 9:30am and 1pm, works will be carried out to clean the water drainage system on the central island of the Nicosia-Limassol motorway from Parekklisia Ayios Tychona.

During the operation, the fast lane will be closed in sections for approximately 200m in the direction of Limassol.

