February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Survey tracks social, economic impact of cancer

By Gina Agapiou021
cancer survey

Cypriots and permanent residents of Cyprus with cancer experience are being urged to participate in an international survey on the socioeconomic impact of cancer.

In a press release, the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) invited people to participate in a survey on the social and economic impact of cancer on people with cancer experience.

The survey is carried out by the Netherlands Cancer Institute in collaboration with the German DKFZ in Heidelberg and the European Fair Pricing Network (EFPN) of which Pasykaf is a founding member together with other European cancer organisations in more than ten countries.

“The aim of the study is to collect and analyse data on the social and economic impact of cancer on people with cancer and their families,” the press release said.

“By collecting this information, we aim to inform EU Member States and supportive measures for people with cancer experience,” it added.

Participants must be people with experience of cancer and be permanent residents of Cyprus.

The questionnaire, available in a variety of languages including English and Greek, can be completed online at the following link: http://link.nki.nl/sec.

Participation is voluntary, anonymous, and confidential, Pasykaf said.

The study is implemented by the charity’s research and innovation centre, which specialises in funding research on health and social issues at international and European level.

The association is one of the founding members of the European Fair Pricing Network (EFPN) which aims to achieve fair prices for cancer medicines and, more generally, works for a pharmaceutical market that produces accessible and truly innovative medicines for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.efpn.eu/survey/.

 

Related Posts

FM reiterates Cyprus’ principled position on Palestinian issue

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Roundabout construction in Yermasoyia

Jonathan Shkurko

Public urged to recycle batteries

Antigoni Pitta

Ransomware attack takes place every 11 seconds

Antigoni Pitta

Vasiliko communities step up action against asphalt plants

Jonathan Shkurko

Italian opera and piano classics coming to Paphos

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign