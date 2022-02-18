February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Woman reports €9,500 in cash stolen from her home

By Gina Agapiou0100
police car 04
File Photo

Paphos police were investigating on Friday after a woman reported that unknown people stole €9,500 in cash and other valuables from a safe at her house in Peyia.

According to the complainant’s statement to the police, culprits broke into her house around 7pm and stole the money and some valuable items whose worth has not been estimated yet, from a safe.

Peyia officers arrived at the scene and concluded the culprits managed to enter the house by violating an aluminium sliding door.

Related Posts

Police launch investigation after woman found dead in hospital

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus News Digest: Millions lost in the energy sector due to incompetence

Rosie Charalambous

Investigations continue after rocks thrown at football team bus

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Nicosia businesses fined a total of €2,500

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

€158 mln earmarked for households and businesses

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign