February 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus’ presence at energy conference successful, agency says

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0103
Cyprus’ representation at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) in Cairo, which concluded on Wednesday, was a success, national promotion agency Invest Cyprus said on Friday.

The agency said that Cyprus’ participation at the event through a dedicated pavilion served to highlight the country’s role in regional energy issues, while benefiting the individual stakeholders who took part in the event.

Moreover, Invest Cyprus stated that the Cypriot delegation had the opportunity to highlight the country’s energy prospects, while also exploring the possibility of international business collaborations.

“Cyprus’ participation in one of the most important events in the region in terms of energy, confirms the leading role of our country in a highly competitive and ever-changing energy environment, and also promotes the ongoing initiatives of the Cypriot government for cooperation at a regional level,” Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company acting director general Demetris Fessas said.

Cyprus was represented at the event through the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company, Invest Cyprus, Multimarine, Atlas Offshore, Hill International and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI).

EGYPS is the largest conference of its kind in the region, with approximately 450 exhibitors, 260 speakers, 1,900 delegates and more than 30,000 visitors in total.

EGYPS was also supported by major energy companies, such as Eni, BP, Chevron, Energean and ExxonMobil.

“We believe that the developments are such that in the coming years we will see significant investments related to the energy sector and especially to the energy transition, and this is something that was confirmed by the interest shown towards our country during our presence at EGYPS,” Invest Cyprus officer Sarris Demetriou said.

The Cypriot delegation was supported by the Cypriot ambassador to Egypt Omiros Mavrommatis, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry Marios Panayides, as well as Hydrocarbons Service director Stelios Nicolaides.

