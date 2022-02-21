February 21, 2022

Arrest after woman reports stalker

Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old against whom a case of joint attack, harassment, harassing surveillance, threats and malicious damage is being investigated.

Assistant Paphos police chief Michalis Ioannou said a 47-year-old woman reported the 27-year-old for constantly stalking and harassing her.

She said the younger man on an unspecified date attacked her, causing minor injuries. At the same time, the suspect threatened her with insults.

Police are continuing their investigations.

 

