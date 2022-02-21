February 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Drivers test positive for drugs

By Nick Theodoulou0123

Paphos police caught five drivers over the weekend who tested positive for drugs, three of whom were also found to have violated other traffic regulations.

The first driver was a 33-year-old woman caught on Friday night at 9pm, while on Saturday two men tested positive.

The first, a 49-year-old, was caught at 6:30pm and later found to be driving without insurance and that his car’s registration had been rescinded.

Saturday’s second driver to test positive was a 25-year-old man to whom police were alerted after he ran red a light and his car was found to have broken lights.

The final two drivers, men aged 22 and 45, tested positive during police checks carried out on Sunday.

All those who tested positive took a second follow-up test whose results will be sent to the state labs for confirmation.

