Invest Cyprus joins initiative to attract tech workers

The Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency, commonly known as Invest Cyprus, has entered a collaborative initiative with counterparts from 16 other EU member states seeking to attract technology industry employees to their respective countries, it announced on Wednesday.

Promoting EU countries as the best place for talent to settle seeks to address the issue of labour shortages observed in the technology industry across the world, which the European Union has not been immune to.

The initiative was spearheaded by the French presidency of the European Council, which has prioritised the bolstering of the technology sector in the European Union.

Alongside Invest Cyprus, the working group also includes Business France, active members of the Board of Directors of the ANIMA Investment Network, a platform seeking to facilitate increased trade and improved relations between Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

According to a joint declaration signed by all participating organisations, the working group has two key objectives.

Firstly, to share information and best practices related to schemes designed to attract talent, including work permits and visas. This includes the targeting of workers in third countries who are interested in joining technology firms in Europe.

The second objective involves the creation of a European Tech Talent service desk to act as a one-stop-shop for interested workers, along with a dedicated team, by the end of 2022.

“This will be done in close cooperation with the European Start-up Nations Alliance (ESNA), which has identified tech talent as a key pillar in supporting start-ups at the European level,” the organisation said.

“For greater clarity and transparency, the service desk and its associated website will provide international talent with tailor-made advice on existing tech schemes in Member States and living in Europe, including information on visas, taxes, social security contributions and other practical details about settling in different countries,” the statement added.

Invest Cyprus stated that this demonstrates its commitment to helping the technology sector develop, while at the same time acknowledging how crucial it is for the companies who relocate here to identify and attract the necessary talent.

“The effort to attract technology companies to the EU is of paramount importance and competition between member countries is intense,” Deputy General Manager of Invest Cyprus and member of the Board of Directors of ANIMA Marios Tanousis said, explaining, however, that it is still important to promote the entire EU as a whole.

“Increasing Europe’s attractiveness as the first choice for workers is a priority for all Member States and we, at Invest Cyprus, endorse this very important initiative, which is being implemented in cooperation with the European Startup Nations Alliance,” Tanousis concluded.