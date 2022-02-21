February 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Legendary music nights coming up at Savino Live

By Eleni Philippou010
In both February and March, Larnaca’s most popular live music venue has numerous gigs coming up to satisfy all music tastes and moods. A few days before February ends, the Giorgos Gregoriou full band will take the stage for a one-night-only performance.

On Friday 25, band members Rolandis Lazidis, Andreas Paraschos, Miros Evangelidis, Aristos Christodoulou and Panagiotis Tsappis will return to Savino after two years to share their music with the crowd at a late-night show starting at 11pm.

March will arrive with more of a party mood as popular local band Minus One is organising a performance with well-known songs that are guaranteed to make the crowd start dancing. The name of the set is The Songs That Make Us Dance and so on March 6, the band will pay tribute to the music that gets audiences out of their seats, with a special carnival theme.

Later on during the month, the veteran five-piece funky Blues band Blues Cargo returns to Cyprus for three more shows. The Athenian electric blues band will stop by Savino Live on March 26 to perform live before travelling to Nicosia on March 27, and a day after the band performs in Limassol on March 25. Plenty of music and fiestas seem to be coming soon, in between nights like this one that promises nothing but the blues.

 

Giorgos Gregoriou Full Band

Live music by five-piece band. February 25. Savino Live, Larnaca. 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011

Minus One – The Songs That Make Us Dance

Live performance of dance-carnival songs. March 6. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm, live music starts at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011

Blues Cargo

Legendary blues band from Athens performs live. March 26. Savino Live, Larnaca. 9pm. Tel: 99-498642

 

