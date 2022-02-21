February 21, 2022

Roof of building collapses on Limassol’s Anexartisias

Photo: allaboutlimassol.com

Part of a roof of building on Limassol’s busy Anexartisias street collapsed on Sunday, but no one was injured, a police spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly after 6pm on Sunday and while citizens and a passing vehicle were transiting very near to the building, no one got hurt and no damages to the vehicle were recorded.

Police rushed to the scene to investigate the incident and municipality workers were called to clear the debris from the ground.

No statements were yet made as to why the roof collapsed.

In the meantime, officers are patrolling the area around the building, which was cordoned off to make sure that no injuries could take place should the roof further give way.

 

