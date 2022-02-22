February 22, 2022

Section of Nicosia’s Venetian walls collapses

By Nick Theodoulou0685
Image credit: Unite Cyprus Now

Photos shared on social media showed the collapse of a substantial section of the Venetian walls encircling Nicosia old town.

Sections of the walls have previously been damaged but the picture shows that considerable restoration works will be required.

It was not immediately possible to verify the location of the collapse, but head of the bicommunal technical committee Sotos Ktoris told the Cyprus Mail that efforts were underway to find out more information.

Initial comments appeared to indicate that the incident occurred at a section of the walls in the north, near the ‘presidential palace’.

Ktoris said efforts would immediately be undertaken to restore the walls as far as was possible under the circumstances. He refenced the work carried out by the bicommunal committee during a similar incident which oversaw the restoration of the medieval walls at the Quirini Bastion in 2020.

Unite Cyprus Now shared the photo stating: “Our country’s cultural heritage is kept hostage by the political situation on the ground and time is not on our side.”

